My players have been committed and dedicated - Great Olympics Coach Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics FC

Accra Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker says his players' desire and commitment to work with him has been key in the team's success in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Olympics defeated Medeama on Friday to go on top of the league kind courtesy of a goal scored by Samuel Abbey.



Annor Walker has been praised for the performance of the ‘dade boys’ in the ongoing campaign recording wins against the big sides Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Annor Walker, his players' response to his tactics and instructions as well as their dedication and sacrifice is the reason why they have been better this season.

“It is because they listen to me and due to hard work. They heed to instructions and when they work with me they are very dedicated”, he told Happy FM.



“It is all because of the way I relate with them. I have motivated them to also aspire to be better players”.



Great Olympics face Legon Cities in their next game in the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 19.