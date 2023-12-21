My players lived up to expectations - Dreams FC coach after win over Academica Lobito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has shared his excitement following his outfit's emphatic win over Academica do Lobito on Wednesday.

The Still Believe lads continue to make waves in their first appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, as they delivered an exceptional performance at the Baba Yara Stadium, thumping Angolan side Academica do Lobito 4-0 in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Agyenim Boateng initiated the scoring in the 35th minute before they extended their advantage through an own goal.



Teenage prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah stole the show with a remarkable goal from midfield before setting up his outfit's fourth goal.

“All goals scored against us were stoppable, my players are very young in this stage of the competition so I talk to them well and cautioned against conceding any foolish goal, thankfully, they lived up to expectations”



“While we were leading, I was more focused on the defence. I think we have achieved our objective so I’m okay” he said after the game.



With this resounding triumph, Dreams FC have amassed nine points, placing them atop Group A.