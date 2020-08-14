Sports News

My players need 'lorry fare' to join national team camp - Northern Ladies team manager

Northern Ladies FC

Northern Ladies FC Team manager, Ibrahim Iddrisu has said five of her players may miss the national team camping if they do not get financial support to help the invited players travel from the North to Cape Coast to join the team.

According to the team manager, the absence of football due to the Coronavirus pandemic has placed the club in financial difficulties and they may not be able to cater for the transportation of five of their players who have earned call-ups to the national U17 and U20 women's team.



He explained that it has always being a norm for the team to cater for the transportation cost of the players when they earn call-ups to the national team which differs from that of the Black Stars as government caters for everything.



“Right now, I don’t even have GHC1 on me not to talk about getting transportation for five players. It has always been the norm but we are not in normal times and we don’t have the means to take them to camp. We need help”, he told Happy FM.

“I was just informed this morning that five of my players have been called to camp in Cape Coast. It is difficult transporting these players from the North to Cape Coast because transportation these days is expensive”, he added.



The national women’s team is expected to begin camping this weekend after the coaches and technical team met with the Coronavirus task force team on protocols to be observed in camp as they begin preparations.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.