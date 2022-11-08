My players should run more says Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic wants his players to run when they have the ball. Matic was not happy with his lads when they had the ball during their match week five game against Kotoku Royals.

The only goal of the game came from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who converted a penalty to give the Phobians back-to-back victories for the first time this season.



Hearts of Oak moved up to seventh place in the league rankings, but coach Matic was not pleased with his team's performance in a post-match interview.

"We must play more with the ball like we did in the first half. We created more chances in the second half but we sat back a little we should have changed the system and formation but we did what is necessary for the team," he said after the game.



"We did what is good which is to keep a clean sheet, but for a better performance for the team, I think we should run more with the ball."