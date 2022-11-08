0
Menu
Sports

My players should run more says Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Fgnfng8XoAAP1DK Slavko Matic

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic wants his players to run when they have the ball. Matic was not happy with his lads when they had the ball during their match week five game against Kotoku Royals.

The only goal of the game came from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who converted a penalty to give the Phobians back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Hearts of Oak moved up to seventh place in the league rankings, but coach Matic was not pleased with his team's performance in a post-match interview.

"We must play more with the ball like we did in the first half. We created more chances in the second half but we sat back a little we should have changed the system and formation but we did what is necessary for the team," he said after the game.

"We did what is good which is to keep a clean sheet, but for a better performance for the team, I think we should run more with the ball."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry