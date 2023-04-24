1
Sports

My players showed character in victory against Samartex - Karim Zito

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito spoke about his team's victory against Samartex, expressing his admiration for the players' character during the game.

Karim Zito's comments highlight the importance of displaying positive traits both on and off the field. This victory not only demonstrates the team's skill but also their resilience and determination to succeed.

"I see a good character if you look at the game we played the two teams are not in a good position. The attitude of my boys changed towards victory because we know very well that if we didn't win this game we should forget about the league," he said on Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"You know Ghanaian's calculation now we are going to plan ahead and see how fast we can move and elevate ourselves from that position. So far we are very happy aside the goals you saw how we manage the game it was fantastic. We went in for the goal when we settle down to play so I am ok,"

