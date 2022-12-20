My presence can push Black Stars to success - Abdul Razak

0
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: Footballghana

Ghana Football legend, Abdul Razak believes his presence at the Black Stars can push the team to success and has therefore called for his inclusion in the national team.

The Asante Kotoko legend who feels he is competent to lead the team has been ignored many times when he applies for the vacant job.

“What do we want to win? Cup of Nations, we would have won it if I were the coach of the Black Stars. Even if I will not get the coaching job, let me be with the team in spirit and I believe wherever we want to go, we can”

“I cannot force them to give me the Black Stars job. I have not been given any job to do not to even serve on the management. I think my presence can push the boys”

Abdul Razak won the AFCON with the Black Stars in 1978 and was named the African Best Player of the year later in that year.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.

Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars is currently without a coach after the exit of Otto Addo.

