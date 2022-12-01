9
Menu
Sports

'My proud Ghanaian wife is happy' - Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell to Black Stars

Asafa Powell Alyshia Powell Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell and Alyshia Akua Miller

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican sprint great Asafa Powell has commended the Black Stars for making his Ghanaian wife, Alyshia Miller, happy with their victory over South Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in their second group game at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium.

Following the victory, the Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to commend the Black Stars for filling her wife with joy.

"Well done Ghana @GhanaBlackstars, my proud Ghanaian wife is happy," he tweeted.

Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell tied the knot with Alyshia Akua Miller in 2019. Akua Miller is a Ghanaian-Canadian model.

Alyshia Akua Miller was born in the capital city of Accra, Ghana. She was born to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from the Central Region of Ghana.

Ghana, after the win, sit second in Group H, 3 points behind Portugal, who have already qualified. Whereas Uruguay and South Korea are tied on one point heading into the final round of games.



EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: