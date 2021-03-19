My relationship with Togbe Afede goes beyond football - Victorien Adebayor

Niger International, Victorien Adebayor

Victorien Adebayor has revealed his relationship with Togbe Afede is beyond football despite snubbing Hearts of Oak for Legon Cities.

The former Inter Allies striker who returned to Ghana months after joining Danish side HB Koge after struggling to settle had rejected a permanent deal from Hearts of Oak to sign for Legon Cities on loan.



Despite opting to be a Royals than a Rainbow, he said he still has a very good relationship with the Majority Shareholder of the club "that goes beyond football".



His comment comes at the back of claims that he was convinced by Hearts of Oak striker Ademola Kuti not to sign for the club.



But he has denied such claims and has asked the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



"I have a very good relationship with Togbe Afede that goes beyond football.

"I only got to know my name was mentioned in his interview but everyone knows am not a talkative.



"I will plead with that Kuti not draw me into any tussle with anyone to tarnish my image. He should not spoil my name..."



"Togbe Afede has never given me money to sign for Accra Hearts of Oak...He is a man of principles and well respected..."



He is like father to me who always want the best out of me.