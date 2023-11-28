My salary at Kamsar higher than what I was receiving at Kotoko - Amos Frimpong

Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has revealed that his salary at Guinean side, Club Industriel de Kamsar, was higher than what he received during his time in Kumasi.

There has general been concerns about the law salaries of Ghana Premier League players hence the reason why they move to uncompetitive leagues in other African countries and in Europe for better salaries.



Comparing his salary at Asante Kotoko to what he earned in Guinea, Amos Frimpong said the Guinea salary was higher.



He added that he left Asante Kotoko because he wanted a new challenge to work in a new environment.

“When you compare the contract I served at Asante Kotoko and the one I worked for in Guinea, the salary in Guinea was higher than at Asante Kotoko,” he told Asempa FM.



“I had played at Asante Kotoko for so many years, so I wanted to change the environment small.”