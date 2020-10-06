My son will excel at Arsenal - Partey's father

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Thomas Partey has expressed optimism about his son making a great impact with his new outfit Arsenal.

Thomas Partey sealed his move to the English Premier League side before the transfer deadline.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £45m for Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract to end months of speculation over the move with an option to extend for another year.



Mr. Partey hailed his son's move to the English Premier League side Arsenal and is confident that he will excel with his new club.

Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, Mr. Partey said, "In fact my son's move to Arsenal is the best. Players at some point in time move to different clubs. At this point my son will play with his heart for the club to succeed."



"I have heard the debate that the aggressiveness in the Premier League is much higher than that of the Spanish league but I believe Partey has what it takes to participate in England."



He continued that, "Partey has the strength to play in the Premier League and excel".