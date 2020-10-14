My son will help Arsenal return to Champions League football - Partey’s father

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Father of newly signed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye partey ,Jacob Teye partey is confident his son will help the Gunners secure a champions league slot at the end of the season.

The North London club has failed to qualify for the uefa champions league for the past two seasons.



Thomas Teye Partey made a sensational move to England from Atletico Madrid in Spain on the transfer deadline in a deal worth 45 million pounds .



The black stars midfielder is expected to aid Arsenal win laurels and more importantly secure a top four berth to play in the uefa champions league next season.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Untoldstories TV GH,Jacob Teye Partey who once played for Tano Bofoakwa, Okwahu United babies and krobo United is beaming with confidence that his son will work hard to propel the Gunners back into the champions league.

“When he called me to inform us that he is going to Arsenal,we were all happy for him”



“I heard people saying he is moving from a champions league team to team that cannot wuakify to play in Europe’s elite club competition”



“But trustme knowing my son,he will work so hard to help the team back into the champions league “he concluded