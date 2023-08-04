My spirit is with the Black Stars - Phil Ofosu-Ayeh declares amid interest from Sweden

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has reaffirmed his commitment to representing the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, despite not being called up for the past seven years.

The Halmstads BK right-back has attracted interest from Sweden to switch his allegiance and play for the European nation.



However, Ofosu-Ayeh remains steadfast in his desire to wear the Ghanaian jersey, citing his love for the country and his father's heritage.



Speaking to the media, Ofosu-Ayeh shared his affection for representing Ghana and how much he cherishes the opportunity he had to play for the Black Stars in the past.

“I really love Ghana and always would want to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is my father’s homeland and my spirit is with the Black Stars,” he said to the media, as quoted by Citi Sports.



“I enjoyed playing for the Black Stars in the Canada friendly but I got injured and was ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers,” he added



His international debut for Ghana occurred during a friendly match against Canada in Washington, D.C., on 13th October 2015.