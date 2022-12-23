'My story with Cameroon has come to an end' - Andre Onana retires from international football

Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from the Cameroon national team, a couple of weeks after falling out with coach Rigobert Song.

WHAT HAPPENED: Onana fell out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup in Qatar. The shot-stopper was sent home with Song saying he was forced to take the decision owing to a disciplinary breach by the Inter Milan custodian.



Onana played in the 1-0 loss against Switzerland with Devis Epassy playing in a 3-3 draw against Serbia and in the famous 1-0 win over Brazil.



The former Ajax keeper was unhappy with what transpired in Qatar and went on to allege he was misunderstood. Onana has now said his journey with the Indomitable Lions is over but will continue supporting the national team.



WHAT HE SAID: "Every story, however beautiful it may be, always has its end. And my story with the Cameroon national team has reached this point. Players come and go, but Cameroon always comes before any person or player," Onana said in a statement.



"Cameroon will always remain the same as my love for the national team shirt and for our people who have always supported us regardless of the difficulties.

"My feelings have not changed. My Cameroonian heart will keep beating and wherever it goes it will fight to always raise the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.



"I will continue to support Cameroon as a fan, just like 27 million Cameroonians do at every game. I can only thank all those who trusted me and believed that I could contribute to the team."





THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana went through the Cameroon youth set-up having started his career at the Samuel Eto'o Academy.He was in the Cameroon squad that played France in a friendly match in May 2016 but his debut came four months later in a 2-1 international friendly match win over Gabon.

The 26-year-old was part of the 2021 Cameroon squad that finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Burkina Faso in the bronze medal match.



He was expected to play a vital role for Cameroon at the Word Cup but fell out with head coach Song.



WHAT NEXT: At just 26 years of age, Onana has significant time left in his playing career. He will be focusing on his club duties but might change his mind and come out of retirement if Cameroon change the coach as seen with other players like Morocco's Hakim Ziyech.