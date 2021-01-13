My target is to help Medeama win the GPL title - Rasheed Nortey

Medeama midfielder, Rasheed Nortey

Medeama midfielder Rasheed Nortey says his target is to help his side win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The versatile player has been outstanding for the Mauve and Yellows in the ongoing season.



Nortey played a good game against Aduana Stars, helping his side to record a 2-1 win at the Akoon Park.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM his performances and target for the season, he said, “I motivated myself because last season I was playing well before COVID-19 came so I motivated myself to do better than last season.



“We know the league will be tougher so we have motivated ourselves. I know the season will be tougher and I have motivated myself”.

“My secret has been hardwork and prayers. My target is to help Medeama SC to win the league. They have won the FA Cup twice and we want to win the league”.



“I want to also help the nation to win a trophy that is the Black Stars”, he added.



Rasheed Nortey also opened up on his partnership with midfielder dynamo Justice Blay in the ongoing season.



“Before Justice Blay left for Kotoko, we were playing together in the midfield so when he came back to beef up the squad, it was welcoming news”