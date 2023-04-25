My target is to reach the medal zone - Bernice Borquaye

Bernice Borquaye, table tennis player

One of Ghana's experienced female table tennis stars, Bernice Borley Borquaye says she is optimistic of clinching a medal at the upcoming WTT West Africa Regional Championship to be hosted in Ghana from 2April 24 to 27, 2023.

"I will definitely be in the first three and that is the medal zone. I am very confident in myself no pressure from outside can deter me from winning the medal, and I am going to do it with the support from my other colleagues," she stated.



With over a decade of playing for the Black Loopers in top competitions including the Commonwealth games, 2015 African games in Congo Brazzaville, 2019 West Africa Championship in Benin and other local sanctioned events across the country.



Borquaye, who is a strong attacker and defender using the forehand and backhand is keen on making positive impacts at the games.

"I have invited my fans, family members and old mates to come cheer me up. This is an opportunity for me to pull all the strings together and do something for myself. We are hosting so it's an advantage for all of us to get a medal," she stressed.



The experienced player who currently plights her trade with the Ghana Navy Table Tennis team commended the efforts of her management and the executives of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA for the opportunity to serve her country.



"Playing table tennis is not a joke, but we are all doing our best. The GTTA led by Mawuko Afadzinu is doing well, organizing such a competition is not easy so we will do our best as well," Bernice Borley Borquaye said.