My team will give everything to get the win against Angola – Chris Hughton assures

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Chris Hughton has given the assurance that his Black Stars will always fight to win games.

He made this pledge to fans during his pre-match press conference for the match against Angola.



According to the coach, although he cannot guarantee the team will win every game, he is confident that the Black Stars under him will play well and battle for wins in any match the team plays.



“We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result,” Coach Chris Hughton said.

The new Ghana head coach will be in the dugout tomorrow when the Black Stars welcome their counterpart to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Group E contest in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00gmt.



