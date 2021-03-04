My teammates have helped me to understand situations - Alfred Duncan

Midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Ghana international midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has expressed gratitude to his Cagliari teammates after helping him to interpret situations at the club.

Duncan, who joined the club in the January transfer window excelled in their game against Bologna in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday.



His outfit beat Bologna 1-0 courtesy Daniele Rugani’s strike in the 19th minute.

Speaking after the game, Duncan eulogized his teammates for helping him understand things and also finding the right position.



"I'm happy with my performance, my teammates have helped me a lot to interpret situations well and find the right position. I'm growing physically, I'm fine, I want to give my contribution to the team to achieve our goal," he said.