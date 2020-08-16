My time at FC Nordsjaelland gave me a lot of experience – Abdul Mumin

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian international, Abdul Mumin has indicated that his stay at FC Nordsjaelland in the last 4 years has given him a lot of experience.
The defender on Saturday, August 15, 2020, completed a transfer to Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães on a free transfer.
“Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol SAD announces that it has signed with the player Abdul Mumin a contract valid for the next four sports seasons, also ensuring 100% of the economic rights of the Ghanaian central defender”, a club statement on their official website said yesterday.
Before making this move, Abdul Mumin played for FC Nordsjaelland for 4 years between 2016 and 2020.
According to him, that period in his career has given him a lot of experience to take to his new club
“The years I spent in Denmark were very good, they gave me a lot of experience. I fulfilled the goals I had for myself and it was time to take a step forward.
“Vitória is that step, without a doubt, and I feel that I take it at the right moment, I am prepared”, the 22-year old said as quoted on the website of his new club.
