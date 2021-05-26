My toughest game was against Hearts of Oak - Umar Bashiru

• Umar Bashiru featured in Karela's 1-1 drawn game against Accra Hearts of Oak

•Karela lost their first-ever home game against Asante Kotoko in the first round



• They play Olympics on matchday 27



Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru, has named Accra Hearts of Oak as the toughest opponent he has faced so far in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Ayinase-based club currently sits 5th on the league table after matchday 26 having lost their home invincibility in the ongoing Premier League season.

Despite losing 2-0 in the first round to Asante Kotoko, Umar Bashiru has chosen their 1-1 drawn game against Accra Hearts of Oak as his toughest game after 26 games.



“So far I think my toughest game will be Accra Hearts of Oak in our 1-1 draw against them in Anyinase here. It was a very tough and very intense game.” Umar Basir told Africa-Foot.



Karela will take on Accra Great Olympics at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase on Friday, May 28, 2021, for the matchday 27 fixture.



