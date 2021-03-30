Myron Boadu confident of victory for Netherlands over Hungary

Tue, 30 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana
AZ Alkmaar striker, Myron Boadu, is confident of Netherlands victory over Hungary in the last group A game of the U-21 European championships.
The Dutch team are currently third on the log with just two points and need a convincing win over Hungary to secure qualification.
In an interview ahead of the match, Boadu showed confidence.
"We just have to win with two goals or more difference and then we have to wait and see what Germany and Romania do," said Boadu.
"But I am confident that one of the two teams will win," he added.
He has already featured for the Dutch senior team.
