Myron Boadu has quality to make the difference - AZ Alkmaar manager

Striker, Myron Boadu

AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen has defended attacking duo Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs despite their struggles in the ongoing campaign.

The pair have been a pale shadow of themselves this season, sharing just four goals between them in 13 games.



On Saturday, the two fired blank as Alkmaar disappointingly dropped points at PEC Zwolle.



But manager Pascal Jansen believes the entire team must bring out their best to get the best of Calving Stengs and Myron Boadu.

"Stengs and Boadu have the quality to make a difference. But they also need the rest of the team to do that," Jansen told ESPN.



"So it's not just the two of them, but the rest as well," he added.



"PEC kept it very closed, that is of course their right. We must have an answer with a high ball pace, but I have seen too little of that."