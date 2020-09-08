Sports News

Myron Boadu makes 60-man shortlist for Golden Boy Award

Boadu scored 14 Eredivisie goals before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has made the cut for the final 60 best players below the age of 21 in Europe.

The AZ-Alkmaar forward is in contention for the Golden Boy award following his outstanding season with the Dutch side last year.



Boadu scored 14 Eredivisie goals before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.



The Golden Boy award - created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport - has been running since 2003.



In June 2020, Tuttosport revealed the initial 100 nominations, which has now been reduced to 60 as the competition heats up.

Boadu also faces competition from European football stars such as Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho (both Borussia Dortmund), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Callum Hodson-Odoi (Chelsea FC), Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern) and Phil Foden (Manchester City).



The award has gone to a number of high-profile names in recent past, with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix claiming it in 2019.



Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe are all also previous winners.

