Myron Boadu named in last Eredivisie Team of the Week of the season

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Ghanaian-Dutch-born striker, Myron Boadu ended the season on a high note as he scored a brace in AZ Alkmaar's 5-0 thrashing of Heracles on Sunday.

Boadu simply tapped in for his first in the 41st and netted the second with 16 minutes to end the match at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar.



The goals helped him into the last Team of the Week of the season. He is one of five AZ players included in the best eleven.

Boadu finished the season with 15 goals and two assists.



The 20-year-old is not available to represent the country of his parents as he has been capped by the Netherlands.