Myron Boadu nets brace as AZ Alkmaar edge Feyenoord

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu scored twice as AZ Alkmaar beat Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivise on Sunday night.
The 20-year-old forward shot Alkmaar in the lead after just two minutes into the second-half following a 1-1 draw in the first stanza.
Jasper Karlsson opened the scoring for the visitors after just ten minutes but Feyenoord leveled through Nicolai Jorgensen in the 32nd minute.
Boadu then made it two one right after the break but the home side equalized in the 58th minute through Mark Diermers.
The Holland striker with Ghanaian heritage then snatched the winner with twenty minutes left.
The brace sends his tally for the campaign to six in 16 games after a slow start to the season.
- Samuel Owusu features as Al Ahli secure late winner against Etiffaq
- Patrick Twumasi reacts to Hannover 96 big win against Nurnberg
- Abdul Razak Yusif set to sign for Spanish side Leganes as he begins training
- Newcastle United urge Christian Atsu & two others to leave
- Richard Yeboah powers Dynamo Dresden to top of Bundesliga III table
- Read all related articles