Myron Boadu salvages point for AZ Alkmaar against PEC Zwolle in Dutch Eredivisie

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu continued from where he left off last season by scoring a second half equalizer for AZ Alkmaar against PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Saturday afternoon.

Boadu rose to prominence last season after hitting 20 goals and 13 assists in 39 matches across all competitions before the season was truncated due to the coronavirus crisis.



The 19-year-old did not show any rustiness during AZ Alkmaar encounter against PEC Zwolle in week 2 of the Dutch top-flight.

Dutch midfielders Clint Leemans put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute despite being under the cosh for the large part of the game.



As the game appeared to be ending in a defeat for AZ Alkmaar, Boadu popped up with an equalizer in the 68th minute. The forward didn't think twice after the ball rebounded at his feet as he fired a great shot into the bottom right corner.

