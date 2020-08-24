Sports News

Myron Boadu targeted by Barcelona

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar striker, Myron Boadu, has appeared on the radar of Barcelona according to multiple reports from the Netherlands.

It has been reported that new head coach, Ronald Koeman, is keeping a close eye on Boadu and sees him as a potential striker for the club following reports that Luis Suarez may exit the club.



Boadu was impressive in the previous campaign, scoring a lot of goals for Alkmaar.



He has been linked to a host of top clubs in Europe including Juventus and Ajax.

Koeman gave Boadu the opportunity to feature for Netherlands and so the two know each other from the past.



It however, remains to be seen if the interest turns into a formal bid from the Spanish side.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.