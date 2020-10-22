Myron Boadu tests positive for coronavirus, set to miss Napoli clash

Thu, 22 Oct 2020 Source: footballghana.com
AZ Alkmaar forward, Myron Boadu has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
According to a report filed by NHD, the 19-year-old forward tested positive in the latest test conducted by the club on Wednesday, October, 21.
Other players affected include Hakon Evjen, Jordy Clasie, Ferdy Druijf, Timo Letschert, Juan Familia-Castillo, Thijs Oosting, and goalkeeper Beau Reus.
Boadu will miss Alkmaar's Europa League clash against SSC Napoli on Thursday, October, 22.
The enterprising forward is currently in isolation with his teammates.
Boadu is a Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent.
Source: footballghana.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Serie A side Spezia set to seal two-year contract extension with Emanuel Gyasi
- Abdul Aziz Yakubu on target for third time in Portuguese second-tier for Estoril
- RC Strasbourg ace Alexander Djiku explains reason behind his easy integration into the Black Stars
- Who is the best Ghanaian player of all time?
- Andre Ayew kept us in the game - Swansea City coach
- Read all related articles