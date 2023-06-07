N'golo Kante completes move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad

French midfielder, N'golo Kante

French midfielder, N'golo Kante has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have reached an agreement. Kante is set to pen a two-year deal with an option to extend by a year.



Kante has also completed his medicals in London, pending an official announcement by Ittihad.



Romano in his report indicated that Kante will receive €100m per season salary — the figure includes image rights, commercial deals, and a ‘creative’ portfolio.



N'golo Kante will join his compatriot Karim Benzema who completed his move to Ittihad on Monday, June 6, 2023.



Al-Ittihad look to augment their squad with more big names as they hope to defend the Saudi Arabia Pro League title next season.

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad, here we go! ????⚫️???????? #CFC



◉ Medical tests completed in London.



◉ 2 year deal with an option for further season.



◉ €100m per season salary — figure includes image rights, commercial deals and ‘creative’ portfolio. pic.twitter.com/aHflFM9VMI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

EE/KPE