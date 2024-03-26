NAS the silent hero of the 13th All African Games

File photo

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm

In the pulsating heart of Accra, in the month of March, the spirit of athleticism collided with the fervour of competition and it is definitely going to be remembered for a protracted time. The 13th All-Africa Games has been truly a great success. Ghana's performance has been sterling and unprecedented. Coming in 6th position and earning 68 medals is really impressive. The members of the Local Organising Committee and the Medical Sub-committees have done a remarkable job.

However, one institution stood as a silent guardian, ensuring the safety and well-being of athletes and spectators alike. The National Ambulance Service (NAS) with the motto, "timely care, saves lives" indeed emerged as a beacon of reliability and professionalism during the games, cementing its pivotal role in its success.



I must say NAS exemplified excellence in its duties, seamlessly orchestrating emergency responses and medical assistance with precision and efficiency living up to expectations. From minor injuries to critical medical emergencies and with a swift response time, the disciplined and dedicated personnel were unwavering in their commitment to safeguarding the health of all involved.



A fleet of well-equipped ambulances were strategically stationed around the event venues, ensuring that medical aid was always just moments away.Athletes,spectators coming from different parts of the world were reassured about their safety and this has immensely led to the smooth running of the tournament.



The professionalism and expertise demonstrated by the NAS personnel were nothing short of admirable. Trained to handle a myriad of medical situations, they approached each case with competence and compassion, providing not only physical care but also emotional support to those in need.



NAS was established in 2004 and will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. The institution has really proven its worth and deserves more support. Besides, its core mandate of providing pre-hospital and emergency care,NAS has played a key role in preventive healthcare and public education. It continues to serve Ghana selflessly giving the taxpayer value for money.



Nas has been commended by the African Union Medical Advisory Committee for the magnitude of dedication and professionalism exhibited throughout the entire duration of the games.

As we reflect on the exhilarating moments and remarkable achievements of the All-African Games, let us not forget to extend our deepest appreciation to the unsung heroes of the NAS. From the Board Chairman Nana Wiafe Ababio,



the CEO Prof.Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah.



Director Of Operations Dr.Foster Ansong-Bridjan, Deputy Regional Coordinator, Dr.Theophilus Nii Saka Bulley, Deputy Regional Coordinator, Dr. Felicia Birch-Freeman, Regional Administrator, PAEMT Daniel Asare, NAS Coordinating Team,



Paramedic Sampson Donkor, PAEMT Alhassan Mohammed Mashud, PAEMT Walter Foli, PAEMT Sylvanus Kofi Agbekoh, PAEMT Yakubu Iddrissu Bekuro, SAEMT Martin Donkor, AEMT Anna Arthur Yartel, Dr.Felicia The Dispatch Centre and Station Managers in Accra and Cape Coast have played a critical role as well. Bravo to them and congratulations to the entire institution for this great feat.



Long Live Mother Ghana.