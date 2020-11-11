NBA Star Kyrie Irving donates sneakers to winners of 2019/2020 Sprite Ball Championship

Basketball star Kyrie Irving has donated pairs of sneakers to the winners of the 2019/2020 edition of the Sprite Ball Championship.

The NBA star has delivered on a promise he made to organizers of the competition by donating twenty-four pairs of sneakers to the winners of the male and female categories.



The schools, Mfantsipim and Shama Senior High Schools emerged winners of the finals of the competition which was held in January this year.



Speaking after taking delivering of the sneakers, Yaw Sakyi Afari, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rite Sports expressed gratitude to Irving for the gesture.



He noted that the donation will inspire and motivate the young basketball players to achieve greater things.

“On behalf of my team at Rite Sports, I would like to say thank you to NBA star Kyrie Irving for donating these pairs of sneakers to the winners of the Sprite Ball Championship 2019/2020. Indeed you promised and you have delivered and we believe these sneakers will inspire the young ones to be great like yourself. Thank you and God bless you”, he said.



The Sprite Ball Championship remains the biggest basketball competition in the country. It has helped discover great basketball talents for the country.



