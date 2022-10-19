NCC chairman denies instigating violence against Hearts of Oak Board Members

Hearts of Oak's NCC chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse

National Chapters Committee chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse, has denied instigating violence against two board members of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Two Hearts of Oak board members, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi, were attacked and had to be protected by the police as the angry Phobians blamed them for the club's inability to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Elvis Herman Hesse has been blamed by Hearts of Oak Board Member, Sowah Odotei, as the one who instigated the fans' rise up against them on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



“During the recess, one of the deputy organizers of the NCC approached me and said they were going to beat me and Alhaji Akambi at the end of the match if Hearts did not qualify. He’s called Sabatu or something.



“He was standing next to the NCC chairman, so I went to him and asked why he allowed one of his people to threaten the life of a director. And he told me ‘we cannot continue to gag the supporters’. So I felt I needed to tell him he was behaving irresponsibly and he couldn’t do that. If you feel the club isn’t doing well, you can express your opinion but you cannot threaten the lives of people.”



Reacting to the allegation, Elvis Herman Hesse said the fans are descending people and would not allow themselves to be instigated by him before they react to things they are not happy about.

“Some of the supporters were captured on video, they were captured on camera [so] it wouldn’t be difficult to identify them. The could be asked questions, whether me (he said hitting his chest) Elvis, spoke to any of them or incited them against anybody, and I know I’ll be vindicated at the end of the day," Myjoyonline.com quoted him.



