Sports News

NDC, NPP lack vision, competence to transform sports in Ghana - Pobi

Ghanaian football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi

Outspoken Ghanaian football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi has described the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as two incompetent parties who have destroyed Ghana Football and sports.

Speaking on Rainbow Sports with Isaac W. Wallace, the football administrator said Ghanaians should not take these two parties seriously because they lack the insight and vision to transform sports in Ghana.



Mr. Pobi former President John Mahama who is seeking re-election had nothing to show Ghanaians in the area of sports when he was president and the current administration has no record to also show Ghanaians.



”The two parties are the same. Look at how Nana Addo is handling sports in Ghana. These two political parties are to blame for the woes confronting the sports fraternity. They lack vision, they lack ideas and incompetent,” he added.

He said ”they NDC and NPP should give us a break. They have nothing for us.



He slammed the NPP for failing to deal with the Number 12 brouhaha accusing the government of shielding former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.