NDC, NPP supporters to engage in Football match on October 31

The two major political parties lock horns in a football game

Source: Eugene Osei-Tutu, Contributor

Politics is mainly a realm of ideological differences. It’s a space where ideas are expressed, others counter, both views respected and a compromise reached to drive progress.

Social media is a powerful tool in propagating these political ideas and canvassing for votes from the teaming number of youth present on these media platforms.



Members and social media activists of the two major political parties have resolved to meet boot-for-boot in a friendly match on the 31st of October, 2020, at Al Rayan International School, East Legon.



This is being organized for activists of these parties to showcase their skills and testicular fortitude in the arena of football. It’s an avenue to also engage, build friendships and network. Also, as agents of change, we are making statements to the world that, aside politics, we are friends, brothers and citizen of one country. And in all our disagreements and differences in thinking, it’s all for the betterment of Ghana.

Some of the National Democratic Congress guys are saying it will be boot-for-boot, whiles the New Patriotic Party guys are saying it will be boot-for-chalewote. Will the elephant be chased into the bush? Or the umbrella will be crashed by the dominance of the elephant? Time will be the best judge.



It’s the 31st of October, 10 am at the Al Rayan International School, East Legon.

Source: Eugene Osei-Tutu, Contributor