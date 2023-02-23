0
NDC donates 30 cartons of water, GH₵2000 towards Atsu's 1-week observation

NDC National Youth Wing Mourn With Christian Atsu.jpeg NDC National Youth Wing mourn with Christian Atsu

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress has paid a visit to the family house of the late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu.

The NDC, during its visit, donated 30 cartons of water and a sum of GH₵2000 to help the family prepare for the one-week observation.

George Oppare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the party led the delegation that includes Osman Ayariga, Ruth Dela Sedoh, Amos Blessing Amorse, Gideon Hammond, Mohammed Judah, Nath Tetteh, and a host of others.

The NDC officials after signing the book of condolence opened for Christian Atsu pledged to support the family in planning for the funeral.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment more than a week after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.

In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 10 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu's one-week observation has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
