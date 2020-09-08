Sports News

NDC promises to prioritize sports as a business entity than an entertainment entity

Former President, John Mahama

The National Democratic Congress has promised to revamp and value sports as a business entity than a mere means of entertainment.

Addressing party members at the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate, made several promises that he wishes to achieve in his second return of office.



According to him, his future government will continue to construct more sports infrastructure.



A part of the NDC’s manifesto said: “The Akufo-Addo led Government has failed to continue the several initiatives of the NDC in the sports sector and has also failed to implement any comprehensive policy on sports”.

It continued that the NDC, “will; transform football from a large social entertainment enterprise to a strategic business with both Government and private sector investment".



On how the largest opposition party wished to promote the business of sports, it was noted in the manifesto that the NDC will:



"Facilitate tax exemption/relief regimes to motivate private sponsorship and promotion of sports in the country," and "Develop a sustainable framework for sports financing in Ghana including the facilitation of financing reliefs to motivate public and private sector sponsorship and sports promotion in the country."

