NEDCO cuts power supply to Aliu Mahama Stadium over unpaid bills

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale has been disconnected from the power grid by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) due to unpaid bills amounting to GH¢466,000.

The power company has been disconnecting homes and offices that are in arrears as part of its intensive revenue mobilization exercise.

The National Sports Authority's Northern Regional Director, Salamatu Alhassan, confirmed that the stadium has been affected and has written to the head office of the National Sports Authority and the Sports Ministry to resolve the issue.

“We are owing and we have to own up. I have sent a letter to the head office via the ministries and so if you can give us, some two weeks, the ministry will settle that debt,” she said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

The stadium owes a significant amount, and power will only be restored when 70% of the debt is paid.

The Aliu Mahama Stadium serves as the home venue for Tamale City and Real Tamale United who are both teams in the Ghana Premier League.

