NFL Superstar Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah congratulates Black Stars for victory over Madagascar

Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah and Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Football fans who flocked to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium could not believe their eyes when they saw the giant frame of San Francisco 49ers Defensive player

Ezekiel Ziggy Ansah before kick-off.



The gritty American football athlete arrived in Ghana for sports business and family a few days before the Black Stars World Cup encounter.



Ziggy, who is also known as a keen follower of the Black Stars, flew into Kumasi with his entourage to support the team against Madagascar.



After the game, Ziggy spoke exclusively to iMax Media Head of Sports Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as he described the incredible Baba Yara atmosphere but admitted it was a hectic and tense game.



"I want to congratulate the boys for the hard-fought win. It was very tense and hectic but the victory is what matters in the end"

Over the past years, Ziggy has held several successful Football Camps in the Ghanaian capital Accra.



Each edition of the Football camp is supported by Ezekiel Ansah Foundation (EAF), and usually attracts not less than 500 student-athletes to the University of Ghana Main Field.



The player himself leads participants through the various techniques and skills used in playing American football.



It is envisaged that in 2024, the Ezekiel Ansah Foundation (EAF) will launch the first mini-American Football tournament in Ghana.