NK-Salem Foundation to host KSM Festival 2023 to promote unity and community well-being

Kisseman Sports Complex

Source: GNA

The NK-Salem Medical Centre, through their charitable foundation, the NK-Salem Foundation, is set to host the highly anticipated KSM Festival 2023 at the Kisseman Sports Complex in Salem on December 30, 2023.

This festival is poised to be a grand celebration of community, culture, sports, and music, all aimed at fostering unity and togetherness among Salem's residents and beyond.



Founded during the 2020 pandemic period, the NK-Salem Foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of the less privileged in Ghana.



Their initiatives have included the distribution of relief items and monetary gifts to those in need. In a remarkable show of commitment to their mission, the foundation has taken a major step forward by organizing the KSM Festival 2023.



The festival will be a multifaceted event encompassing various activities to engage and entertain attendees. Some of the highlights include:



Sports: The event will kick off with a community health walk, followed by a health screening exercise. Additionally, an inter-community football gala involving eight teams from the Kisseman community will take place at the Kisseman Sports Complex.

Culture: The festival will feature cultural displays and activities that highlight the rich traditions of the region.



Kids Zone: A special area will be dedicated to children's activities, ensuring that the festival is a family-friendly event.



Food: Attendees can savor a wide range of delicious local and international cuisines.



Music: KSM Festival 2023 will be graced by some of Ghana's top A-list musicians, promising a memorable musical experience for all.



Patrons interested in attending this exciting event are advised to stay tuned to NK-Salem's social media accounts for further announcements and details.

One of the NK-Salem Foundation representatives expressed their hopes for the event, urging the local community to take advantage of the health screening and other activities to improve their physical and mental well-being.



The foundation's commitment to changing lives has been demonstrated on numerous occasions, such as their recent distribution of 1,000 envelopes, each containing 50 GH¢ Cedi notes, to street hawkers in Accra on October 3, 2023.



NK-Salem, located at Achimota Abofu on the GH Media Stretch, continues to be dedicated to its mission of improving lives and creating positive change in the community. They encourage everyone to attend the KSM Festival 2023, where the spirit of unity and togetherness will shine brightly.



This event promises to be a remarkable celebration of community, culture, and well-being, with something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars for December 30, 2023, and join NK-Salem Foundation in making a difference at the KSM Festival 2023.



The NK-Salem Foundation's mission is deeply rooted in the principle of comprehensive healthy living. Their commitment extends beyond physical health, as they take significant strides to promote mental and social well-being. With a holistic approach to wellness, the foundation goes beyond healing; they passionately propagate love and embrace humanity without regard to race or background.