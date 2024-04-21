NPC Ghana holds successful extraordinary meeting to set Elective Congress for October

National Paralympic Committee(NPC)

Source: National Paralympic Committee

The National Paralympic Committee(NPC) Ghana has set October 4, 2024 for its Elective Congress.

This was agreed upon at the Extraordinary General Assembly held in Accra on Saturday to address challenges within NPC as well as make certain amendments.



The Congress which would be held after the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France would offer the opportunity to members to contest various positions including the Presidency currently held by Mr Samson Deen.



After deliberations, the over 20 federations under NPC unanimously endorsed the proposals for the Elective Congress.



The Congress also approved its membership annual affiliation fees of GHC1000 to help the board with its activities.



Also at the assembly, Para Table Tennis and Boccia Para Sports, among others, were accepted as new members of the NPC.



Speaking at the event, the President of the NPC Ghana Samson Deen commended all the federations for their efforts over the years and called for peace and unity among members.

He said, efforts would be made to ensure a strong bond within the NPC fraternity to foster development.



He also welcomed at the federations especially the new ones while urging them to collaborate and position themselves towards winning laurels for the country.



“Per the constitutional amendments, all recognised disability sports must register and be members of the NPC Ghana by default” said the President.



"We are also working hard to present a larger number of athletes for the 2024 Paralympic Games and also make the nation proud," he added.



In attendance was the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Bobie Ansah who commended Mr Deen and his team for sustaining the interest in para sports in Ghana.



He expressed the Ministry's commitment to supporting the NPC and ensuring that they improved and make the nation proud especially at the international level.