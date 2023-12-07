NPC-Ghana organizes national para powerlifting in commemoration of World Disability Day

Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Mr Samson Deen at the event

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana), in conjunction with the French Embassy, organized a national para-powerlifting competition involving 30 para-powerlifters (athletes) drawn from five regions of Ghana, notably, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Greater Accra and Western.

The event, which took place yesterday 6th of December, 2023, at the African Paralympic Committee North Region office in Accra, was in commemoration of this year's International Day for persons with disabilities, an annual event aimed to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with a disability.



This world event, was under the theme, 'United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with, and by persons with disabilities.'



The event also served as a national ranking and identification of potential athletes for preparation and participation in various qualification events coming next year for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.



In his welcome remarks, Mr Samson Deen, AfPC / NPC President thanked the French Embassy for their benevolence, sponsorship and continuous contributions towards the development of para-sports in the country.



Mr Deen said, "Today, with the support of the French Embassy, we have been able to bring together 30 athletes (para powerlifters) from across five regions, as well as 20 coaches and technical officers, recently trained by the NPC-Ghana to oversee the development of the sport and officiate such events”.

He also seized the opportunity and appealed to corporate Ghana, foreign missions as well as NGOs, CSOs, and philanthropists to support the national Paralympic teams to help them participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.



The President mentioned various mandatory qualifier events which the athletes are required to attend in order to qualify for next year’s sports summit. These include; the 14th Fazza Dubai 2024 World Cup, Dubai, UAE, in February; Sharm El Sheik 2024 World Cup, Egypt, in March; Pattaya 2024 World Cup, Pattaya, Thailand, in April; Tbilisi 2024 World Cup, Tbilisi, Georgia, in April; Cancun 2024 World Cup, Cancun, Mexico, in May; and Manchester 2024 World Cup, Manchester, UK, in June.



The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, on his part congratulated the NPC-Ghana for organizing such an event and commended the French Embassy for their support towards the development and promotion of para-sports in Ghana.







He also admonished the NPC-Ghana to expand the development and participation of para-sports to other regions where the sport is relatively uncommon.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Amputee Football in Ghana was also launched as part of efforts by the NPC to provide equal opportunity for every person with an impairment, irrespective of gender, to participate in para-sports.







A variety of para-sports equipment and logistics including footballs, goalballs, eye-shades for blind sports, sitting volleyballs, wheelchairs, wheelchair basketballs etc, were distributed to some para-sports federations to facilitate the development and promotion of their respective sports in the country. The equipment was donated by Korean and Japanese NPCs for hosting the 1st African Para Games.







The event was graced and witnessed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie (MP), Mr Julien Lecas - Head of Cooperation at the French Embassy, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, NPC-Ghana Board as well as Some heads and representatives of various Para Sports Federations.