NPC launches new challenge to promote para-sports

Sampson Deen with the three athletes after the race

Source: National Paralympic Committee

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana has launched an innovative programme dubbed "Walk in my shoe".

This initiative is aimed at promoting para-sports by challenging able body persons to participate and compete against para-athletes in a number of para-sporting disciplines.



The maiden challenge was undertaken two weeks ago by the Secretary General of the NPC-Ghana in para-powerlifting who then challenged the president.



On Saturday 13th March 2021, the NPC-Ghana President, Sampson Deen took up the challenge and participated in the para-athletics 400m Wheelchair Race against para-sports giants like Patrick Obeng, Felix Acheampong and Emmanuel Yaw Boateng.

Deen who crossed the finishing line with a time of 03:41:52 after being overlapped thrice by the three athletes expressed his sincere gratitude to them for even accepting to race him and commended them on the efforts they put in their quest to raise the flag of Ghana high during Games.



He has nominated the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, The British High Commissioner to Ghana and the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana in a Goalball match against visually impaired athletes.

