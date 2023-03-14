13
NPP flagbearer: I will campaign for Mahama if Bawumia loses primaries - Coach Opeele

Coach Opeele Isaac Opeele Boateng

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has vowed to ditch the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the campaign of former president John Dramani Mahama if the ruling party fails to elect Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.

According to him, with the attempt by some bigwigs of the NPP to run down the vice president, he would prefer and support Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the presidency in 2024 rather than any other candidate in the NPP.

“If these NPP bigwigs seek their interest to run Dr Bawumia down... Then mind you, if Dr Bawumia doesn't win the NPP primaries.. My tweets will 100% campaign for H.E. John Mahama in 2024

“I have interest in JM gov't too. What will go to corner should go to throw for us all,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential race, the NPP is expected to hold yet-to-be-scheduled primary to elect a flagbearer.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is seen as a lead contender in the race is facing stiff competition from John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr Afriyie Akoto, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong amongst others.

On the other hand, Mr Mahama who was the NDC’s candidate in 2020 is expected to gain a huge endorsement when the party goes to primaries on May 13 despite the likes on Dr Kwabena Duffour and Kwadwo Bonsu filing to contest against him.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
