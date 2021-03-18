NPower Batch C online test update: Full guide on di exam and wetin to expect on di portal

Di N-power scheme dey created for unemployed graduates and non-graduates

Di Nigeria Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development don initiate di next stage of di enrolment for Batch-C applicants.

Di permanent secretary , Bashir Nura Alkali make dis announcement on Wednesday on dia social media page.



Dem request all di pipo wey apply for di Batch-C set to do di following:



Check dia respective email address wey dem provide wen dem dey apply for di programme



For di email , you go see information on how to login to di portal.



Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to log into your portal (If you don already apply)



After you login, you go need update your personal information and records.

Follow di instruction wey dem provide on di portal and do di online test.



After you do di online based test, you go click on submit and wait for your result (wey go come on later days)



Candidates wey dem shortlist for NPower screening dey write tests and exams to help NPower select di best candidates.



Pipo wey pass di test go later dey shortlisted for physical screening.



N-power na one scheme Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari set up for June 2016 to take address di issue of youth unemployment. Di scheme na part of im administration National Social Investment Programme.



Di N-power scheme dey created for unemployed graduates and non-graduates wey dey di ages of 18 and 35. Di programme na for only two year, during dis time, goment go attach di beneficiaries to any goment job for di state dem dey stay and dem dey pay dem 30,000 thousand naira every month.