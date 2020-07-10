Sports News

NSA Boss clarifies statement on resumption of football activities

Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has said the recent statement attributed to him over the resumption of football activities in the country was erroneous.

The NSA and Youth Employment Agency (YEA) on Wednesday signed an agreement to support sportsmen and women with a financial package for the next six months.



Prof. Twumasi after the signing of the agreement mistakenly mentioned football as part of sporting activities cleared to resume by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).



But a statement issued and signed by Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah Head of Public Relations said, "Prof. Twumasi was enumerating the twenty individual non-contact sporting disciplines that have been cleared to resume training by the MOYS and how beneficial the package would be for the teaming sportsmen and women during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The mention of football among the list of twenty cleared individual non-contact sports to train only was an oversight and we sincerely apologize for the error.



"In this regard, we are using this medium to retract part of the statement made and entreat all media partners to correct this error," the statement said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.