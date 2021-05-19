NSA Boss engages board members of Ghana Rugby union on current impasse

Director-General of National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi

Source: National Sports Authority

Three Board members of the Ghana Rugby Union (GRU) on Tuesday, 18th May 2021, met with Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority to seek direction on the current impasse between the board and Mr. Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby Union (GRU).

The delegation which was led by Mr. James Nunoo, the Vice President of the Ghana Rugby Union briefed the Director General on issues brought to the attention of their Board in a petition sent by some rugby players of the Ghana Rugby Players Association (GRUPA) against the President of Ghana Rugby Union, Mr. Mensah, and steps taken so far to resolve the impasse.



He also explained that Mr. Mensah is not suspended as the President of GRU, but rather been made to step aside as Chairman of the GRU Board, in order to allow determination of a case brought in a petition against him by GRUPA.



He believes that the existing constitution provides direction in such crisis situation. However, the leadership of the sport is seeking good counsel of National Sports Authority to address the concerns.



Other members of the Union present at the meeting were Mr. Abdul Aziz Issah (President of the Greater Accra Rugby Association) and Mr. Ako Wilson (President of the Ghana Rugby Union Players Association). They took turns to throw more light on other issues at stake and of concern to the rugby fraternity.



Prof. Twumasi thanked them for coming to update the Authority on new developments in the sport and to seek direction to redress the current impasse.

He advised them to amicably resolve the differences which is unhealthy for sports development and promotion, and ensure that they operate in accordance with their constitutional guidelines. He was optimistic that the constitution makes provisions for resolving such disputes when they arise.



He reiterated the essential role of Congress even where there are gray areas. He assured them of the Authority’s readiness to intervene fully to resolve the current disputes should their internal controls fail to achieve any amicable settlement.



Other personalities of NSA present at the meeting were Mr. Jeffrey Marzan Owusu, Acting Head of Technical Department and Mr. Charles Obeng Amofah, Acting Head of



Public Relations.