NSA Director-General congratulates Black Satellites

Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of the National Sports Authority(NSA) has congratulated the National U-20 male team, the Black Satellites for beating Uganda 2-0 to lift the continental trophy on Ghana’s Independence Day.

A Statement from the NSA said, “It is refreshing to note that the feat was achieved on the day the nation was marking its 64th independence anniversary.



“We at the NSA would continue to rally support for the team to spur them on to win more laurels for our dear country, in line with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's vision to develop and promote sports in Ghana through initiatives such as sports infrastructural development in the country.

“Once again, we say “ayekoo” to the Satellites and wish them well in all their future endeavours.”



The Black Satellites victory over Uganda on Saturday increased Ghana’s U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies to four.