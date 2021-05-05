NSA Director-General congratulates Relay Team on Olympic qualification

Professor Peter Twumasi

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has congratulated the national athletics relay team for their outstanding performance at the just-ended World Relays Championship in Poland.

Ghana’s 4x100m men’s relay team finished third in Heat 1 clocking 38.79s to secure qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The team, comprising Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu, and Joseph Paul Amoah, would be in Japan in July to represent Ghana in the 4*100m race.



On his part, the team assured Ghanaians they would leave no stone unturned to ensure that they make an impact at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A statement from the NSA said the Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports would continue to support the Ghana Athletics Association and all other disciplines in their quest to win more laurels for mother Ghana.



It urged the team to win a gold medal for Ghana at the Olympics saying “Bravo to the team and get Ghana Gold at the Olympics".