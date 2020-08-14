Sports News

NSA Director and Middle Belt Authority inspects Nkawkaw stadium

Authorities have inspected the Nkawkaw Stadium in the Eastern Region

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and officials of the Middle Belt Authority have inspected the Nkawkaw Stadium in the Eastern Region.

The move is to assess the nature of work at the abandoned stadium and to begin the processes for renovation.



It was also to pave way for sod-cutting exercise to begin the renovation exercise after the facility had been abandoned for almost two decades.



The renovation exercise forms part of the Government’s extensive sports infrastructure development programme with ten new stadiums nearing completion in the regions.

The renovation work at the Nkawkaw Stadium would include the construction of a FIFA standard pitch, Olympic standard 8-lanes athletic oval (tartan tracks), multipurpose courts, spectator stands, dressing rooms and offices would be funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority from Government’s One Million Dollar per constituency fund.



It is expected that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, after receiving the technical report, would lead the sod-cutting exercise, in the next three weeks.



Also present for the technical assessment of the site which turned out to be a favourable place for the project included NSA Eastern Regional Director, Mrs Gifty Fianu, Deputy CEO of MBDA, Joyce Boateng, and Managing Director of Green grass Technology Mr Frank Boahen.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.