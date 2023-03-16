NSA announce gate fees for Black Stars game against Angola in Kumasi

The Black Stars of Ghana

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the ticket rate for Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on March 23, 2023.

The rate has been reduced drastically compared to the rate for the World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which was played at the same venue in March 2022.



Patrons for the game will have to cough up GH₵70 and GH₵50 to get into the VVIP box and VIP yard respectively.



One can get the opportunity to watch the game for as low as GH₵20 which is the price for the popular stand ticket.



The wings and the centre line will also be sold at GH₵50 and GH₵30 for the game against the 2010 AFCON host nation.

The game against Angola on March 23 will be Chris Hughton's first match since getting his promotion from the technical advisor role to head coach of the Black Stars.





JE/KPE