NSA board chairman visits Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

319362492 5977804062244191 6499763590049250941 N NSA board chairman with Andre Dede Ayew

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

National Sports Authority [NSA] Board Chairman, Boyoyo Seth has paid a courtesy call on Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew.

This comes following Ghana's elimination from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars suffered a defeat in their opener against Portugal before recording a hard-fought win over South Korea.

However, the Black Stars suffered heartbreak after losing 2-0 in their final group game against Uruguay.

The attacker however scored against Portugal despite their defeat.

Following Andre's arrival in the country, Mr Boyoyo, together with other members of the NSA visited the Al Sadd forward at his residence in Accra on Friday.

According to him, the 32-year-old's service to the country is unbridled hence the visit.

On Thursday, Andre Ayew also prayed with the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at Fadama in Accra.

The former West Ham and Swansea City forward is famously remembered for leading the Black Satellites to win the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Egypt.

